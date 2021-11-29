Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested three GTA males, two of whom are teens, and seized drugs and cash following an early morning disturbance call on the city’s north-side Monday.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Picton Avenue just before 12:30 am on Monday, November 29 following reports of a disturbance.

When police entered the home they located three males and a female. Police learned an altercation had occurred inside the home.

Further investigation revealed the three males were connected to suspected drug-trafficking activity.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected heroin, and cash. The estimated potential street value of the drugs seized totals more than $45,000 CAD.

The three males were subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Hussein Abdullahi IBROHIM, 26, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 15-year-old Toronto male is charged with:

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 16-year-old Oshawa male is charged with:

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

The identity of the youths are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused appeared in bail court on Monday, Nov. 29 and were remanded with future appearance dates.