Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Today, Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 40 (forty-three) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is 93.

There is one person in hospital added in today’s report.

28 cases are a result of close contact, 7 are pending, 4 are from no known exposure and one is a result of travel outside of the region.

All 40 new cases reported today are in Thunder Bay and surrounding Communities.

There are also reports of the Omicron Variant in Ontario today. There are two cases reported in the Ottawa region.

Ontario has reported 788 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. 106 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Windsor-Essex, 80 in Simcoe Muskoka, 49 in Peel Region, 48 in York Region and 47 in KFLA.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 45 new cases in the provincial report.