Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Salvation Army reports that Lowerys has generously opened their parking lot to host the first Giving Tuesday Drive Thru Kettle raising funds for the Nightly Soup Van Meal Program on November 30.

We invite you to Tap Away, Tap Away, Tap Away All . . . to bring food, care, hope. Donating is easy with the tap and go payment option at the new Tip Tap kettles. Choose from $5, $10,and $20 options. Tap up to 10 times. Donate from the comfort of your vehicle between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Or, if you have time, come into Lowerys to donate inside and greet our friends there.

The Kettle campaign has raised $31,400 to date with a goal of $235,000. The last day to donate to the kettles is December 24.

Trent from Country 105.3 and 99.9 The Bay will be live on location from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Donors during that time will receive a thank you Christmas cookie made with love from Salvation Army Chef Kevin assisted by the residents of the Journey to Life Centre. Santa’s elves (students from St. Ignatius Common Bonds class and Lowerys staff) will be visiting and helping through the day.

“Lowerys is proud to host the first annual “Giving Tuesday” Drive-thru Kettle event. This is a fun, interactive way to donate and it’s now easier than ever with the tap function. We’d like to encourage our friends and other local businesses to drive-thru, donate, and say hi from the comfort of their vehicles. We hope to see an incredible turn out and reach the Salvation Army’s fundraising goal!” said Shawn Christie, Lowerys.

Help to ensure the Soup Van can continue to provide an evening meal to an average of 116 people each night on the streets of Thunder Bay. Along with food, warm clothing and naloxone kits are available. Soup Van staff welcome all guests with warmth and care. They take time to have short conversations letting each one know that they are valued. The funds raised at the Giving Tuesday Drive Thru Kettle will cover the costs for food, staff, and vehicle maintenance.

“We are excited to partner with Lowerys to provide this Drive Thru Kettle option on Giving Tuesday. People in our community are going hungry right now. Help us give them a warm, nutritious meal today, and hope for a better tomorrow,” said Gary Ferguson, The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre.

For more information or to volunteer to staff a kettle call 345-6492.