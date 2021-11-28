Sault Ste Marie – COVID-19 Update – The Algoma Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 (#1,049 – 1,088), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

The AHU said, “Due to ongoing large volumes of cases and the need to streamline processes, APH is transitioning to a simplified format for reporting new cases of COVID-19 in Algoma.”

There are currently 330 active cases, 758 resolved and 15 hospitalizations.

The newly reported cases acquired their infection as follows:

• 19 are close contacts of confirmed cases

• 8 have an unknown source of infection

• 13 are still being investigated to determine their source of infection

With increasing rates of COVID-19 in Algoma, we are receiving assistance from case and contact managers who may be from the provincial workforce or a partner health unit. If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health.

Due to ongoing extremely high COVID-19 activity in Algoma, and especially in the municipality of Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma Public Health is taking further action to curb the spread of the virus, prevent severe illness and death in our communities, and protect health system capacity