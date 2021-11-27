If you live in a large city, you will have noticed a new trend of electric scooters appearing. What was once a novelty has now become normal in many cities. They are a convenient way to travel long distances and can carry a good amount of weight. But do they affect the environment?

Are electric scooters environmentally friendly?

E-scooter have become one of the favorite vehicles of many people. With the growing popularity of this transport, you can also hear some opinions about their bad impact on the environment. Is it true? E-scooters are powered by batteries. That means you have to regularly charge it. Thanks to it, e-scooters do not emit harmful CO2 and that makes them really eco-friendly.

Ecological way of travel

Are electric scooters eco-friendly? Of course, they are! If you care for the environment, and you try to live with eco rules, then you should decide to buy an e-scooter. Where can you ride on it? To work, for example. You will forget about crowded buses or the subway. When you become an owner of such a vehicle, you will also pass the cars in traffic jams and that can make a smile on your face in the morning.

Where else can you ride? You will be able to go on relaxing trips on the weekend. Just imagine it yourself – beautiful sunshine and simply ride around your favorite places.

On the market, you can find many models of electric scooters. Apollo Scooters have an interesting offer, you will surely find a model there that will meet your expectations. So check it out!

Pros and cons of electric scooters

Main pros of electric scooters is definitely safety for the environment. So If you want to live in an eco way, it is a good choice made by you. Electric scooter is easy to fold, thanks to this you can store it in your apartment, parking spot is not necessary.

What about cons? Definitely the biggest one is the lack of a roof. While riding, you can get easily wet if it rains. Next cons can be the price of an e-scooter, but investing in it really pays off, especially when you care about the environment.

Electric scooter for eco travel

If you are looking for an environmentally friendly way to get around, then an electric scooter may be the perfect solution. It is true that they do not affect the environment, they even contribute to reducing CO2 emissions. There are many different types of electric scooters on the market. Each of them have their own advantages and disadvantages. Everything depends on you and your activity, which one you will choose.