Police Appealing to the Public for Information

Thunder Bay – NEWS – On November 26, 2021 at 3 am EST, offices with the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a report of a body located near a vehicle on highway #17 in Fallis Township.

Ornge Air ambulance was dispatched to the scene however the victim was pronounced as deceased. The body was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre via ground ambulance.

The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Barbara GARTON of Neebing, Ontario.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death has been initiated by the Thunder Bay OPP in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Services, North West Region Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

A post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted this week to help identify the cause of death.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. There is no threat to public safety.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.cawhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.