FORT William First Nation – COVID-19 Update – Fort William First Nation is taking steps to combat COVID-19 in the community. The First Nation reports seven cases on Friday, and as a result has decided to close the band office.

All FWFN offices are being sanitized.

The community expresses concern over the large numbers of Elders, and young persons, especially under the age of two in the community who are susceptible to COVID-19.

Additionally there are concerns because there are many homes where multiple families are living and there is risk of the virus spreading.