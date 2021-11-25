Historic Human Trafficking case results in charges

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police over the weekend arrested a third accused in connection with an ongoing investigation into a historic human trafficking case.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Human Trafficking Unit began an investigation in May of 2021 after learning about human trafficking incidents that occurred between 1998 and 2000.

An investigation led police to identify a female victim and three accused individuals. Through their investigation police discovered that the victim was forced into prostitution at the age of 14, and incidents of human trafficking continued for about two years.

In October of 2021, police arrested and charged one of the three suspects connected to this investigation. A second suspect was arrested on Thursday November 18, and the third was taken into custody on Sunday, November 21.

Pierre Joseph MARIER, 52, of Girvin, Sask., is charged with:

• Procuring x 3

• Sexual Exploitation

• Living On Avails of Prostitution Under 18

• Assault with a Weapon

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, November 18 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Helen Estelle CHARETTE, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Procuring x 3

• Sexual Exploitation

• Living On Avails of Prostitution Under 18

She appeared in bail court on Sunday, November 21 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Dawn Wanda PROULX, 63, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Procuring x 3

• Sexual Exploitation

• Living On Avails of Prostitution Under 18

She appeared in bail court on Thursday, October 21st and, at that time, was remanded into custody. She has since been released with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing.