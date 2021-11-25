TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in

residents in the TBDHU Region. This brings the current active cases to a total of 49.

One case was resolved.

10 cases in the TBDHU reporting area are a result of close contact, and 2 cases are pending.

8 cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas and 4 cases are in First Nation communities.

There are 748 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today. By way of contrasts, a year ago on November 25th there were 1,373 cases reported. Today’s numbers are up slightly from last Thursday when there were 711 cases reported.

Sadly in today’s numbers there are four more people who have died as a result of the virus.