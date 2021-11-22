KENORA – COVID-19 Update – A significant jump in COVID-19 numbers in the NWHU catchment area.

There are now 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area.

Since the last update, NWHU have received a report of:

8 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora region

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the District of Rainy River

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre.