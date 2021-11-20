Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Thunder Bay, or the region today.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is plus two this morning to start the day. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be calmer blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -5 in Fort Frances to start your Saturday. Mainly cloudy to start the day but by noon those clouds should be clearing out. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with clear skies however by midnight there will be increasing cloudiness followed by snow and local blowing snow. Amount of two centimetres are expected. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight then northwest 40 gusting to 70 before morning. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Marten Falls Weather

It is -2 in Marten Falls this morning with snow flurries. Winds are going to becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of snow will be beginning before morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Cloudy skies to start the day in Dryden. Clouds will be clearing out by early this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then snow and local blowing snow. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening then northwest 40 gusting to 60 before morning. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13.

Winnipeg Weather

It is -10 in Winnipeg to start off Saturday. Skies will be mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There is a 30 per cent chance of light snow late this evening and overnight. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 near midnight. To experience the windiest corner in Canada head down to Portage and Main.

Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 21 overnight.