OTTAWA – RECALL – Kraft Heinz are recalling popular drink mixes over concerns of glass in the mixes.
Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
Summary
- Brand(s): Country Time, Tang
- Product: Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals
- Companies: Kraft Heinz Canada
- Issue: Food – Extraneous material
- Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Country Time
|
Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix
|
2.4 kg
|
0 66188 05337 5
|
Best Before
23 SE 15
|
Tang
|
Orange Flavour Crystals
|
2.2 kg
|
0 66188 05750 2
|
Best Before
23 AU 20
23 AU 21
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased