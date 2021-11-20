Kraft Heinz Recalls Country Time Lemonade and Tang Orange Flavour Crystals Over Possible Glass

NetNewsLedger
Recall

OTTAWA – RECALL – Kraft Heinz are recalling popular drink mixes over concerns of glass in the mixes.

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

  • Brand(s): Country Time, Tang
  • Product: Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals
  • Companies: Kraft Heinz Canada
  • Issue: Food – Extraneous material
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Country Time

Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix

2.4 kg

0 66188 05337 5

Best Before

23 SE 15

Tang

Orange Flavour Crystals

2.2 kg

0 66188 05750 2

Best Before

23 AU 20

23 AU 21

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased