OTTAWA – RECALL – Kraft Heinz are recalling popular drink mixes over concerns of glass in the mixes.

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

Summary

Brand(s) : Country Time, Tang

: Country Time, Tang Product : Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals

: Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals Companies: Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Issue : Food – Extraneous material

: Food – Extraneous material Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Country Time Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix 2.4 kg 0 66188 05337 5 Best Before 23 SE 15 Tang Orange Flavour Crystals 2.2 kg 0 66188 05750 2 Best Before 23 AU 20 23 AU 21

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do