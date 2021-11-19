Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police advise that a suspect connected to an investigation of a theft of an “Every Child Matters” flag has been identified and charged by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Inclusion Team.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a suspect connected to an ongoing investigation into the theft of an "Every Child Matters" flag.

If you recognize the individual in the attached image, please contact police at 684-1200.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would also like to remind the public that if you believe you were the target of a crime because of a social or racial demographic you belong to, or are perceived to belong to, please indicate that when making a report to police.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service's Community Inclusion Team are requesting public support amid an investigation into the theft of an "Every Child Matters" flag.

The incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 25 when three males were observed removing the orange flag from a property in the 800 block of Gore Street West.

A male suspect, described as wearing all back with a black hat and black mask, ripped down the flag and proceeded to walk away with it.

The motivation of the theft is unknown at this time, but remains part of the ongoing investigation.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is aware of conversations on social media discussing multiple incidents of vandalism in which signs or flags supporting the LGBTQ2S+ and Indigenous communities appear to have been targeted. Most of these incidents appear to not be reported to police, so the TPBS would like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage anyone who is the victim of a crime to come forward so it can be formally and thoroughly investigated.

If you believe you were targeted because of a social or racial demographic you belong to, or are perceived to belong to, please indicate that when making a report. Community Inclusion Team investigators can review such incidents for possible hate-motivation and will investigate accordingly.