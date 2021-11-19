Thunder Bay – NEWS – Posting that you are breaking the law on social media isn’t likely the best way to try to get away with a crime. Thunder Bay Police Service has become aware of multiple incidents in which residents are obtaining and possibly using fraudulent proof of vaccination certificates.

In one such incident, a local social media account was observed making posts advertising fraudulent certificates for sale. A similar incident involved a local social media user making claims they had created and used a fraudulent proof of vaccination certificate.

These complaints, and other similar incidents, are being investigated by members of the Criminal Investigations Branch.

In Ontario, and in accordance with the Re-opening Ontario Act, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of identification and COVID-19 vaccination to access certain businesses and settings.

The TBPS continues to work closely with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to jointly ensure that pandemic safety measures required by the Re-opening Ontario Act are followed.

In addition to violating the Re-opening Ontario Act, creating and using forged proof of vaccination certificates could lead to various criminal charges.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination requirements and Ontario’s vaccination program visit online at: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/proof-covid-19-vaccination