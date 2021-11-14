Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Across the region wintery weather is coming on. Sunday will not see the rain or snow we have all experienced.

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay, there will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Sunday will be zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For Sunday night there will be partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies in Fort Frances for Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will continue Sunday night. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.

Marten Falls

Cloudy skies are in store for Marten Falls with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Sunday night will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

For the Dryden region for Sunday, cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy will continue Sunday night. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 15 overnight.

Winnipeg

Mainly cloudy skies for Winnipeg with winds becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Those mainly cloudy skies will continue Sunday night. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 8 with temperature rising to minus 4 by morning. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening.