Thunder Bay – News – Police are requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect connected to the recent armed robbery of a convenience store.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to the Circle K convenience store located at 550 Beverly Street just after 8:15 am on Friday, November 5th, 2021 following reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a male suspect armed with a knife had entered the store, approached a store clerk, and made demands for cash and store merchandise. He fled on foot with undisclosed store merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

The suspect is believed to be a male. The suspect wore a white-and-black plaid style bush jacket over a black sweater with a hood, which had a white emblem on it. He also wore dark pants, black shoes or work boats.

As a result of their ongoing investigation, police obtained surveillance footage showing the accused at the time of the robbery. Still photos from that footage are being distributed in hopes the public can assist in identifying the accused.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.