Thunder Bay – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay’s bike lanes will close from Nov. 15, 2021 until April 30, 2022. Restrictions for on-street parking in some bike lanes may lift. Check area signage to see if parking is permitted.

Motorists should remain aware of cyclists and share the road. Do not drive in bike lanes, as some cyclists will still be riding.

Thunder Bay’s bike lanes are scheduled to reopen on May 1, 2022, as spring street sweeping allows.