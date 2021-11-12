Please be advised that effective immediately Saturday November 13, 2021 for two weeks Batchewana First Nation Offices will be on Lock Down (ending on November 28 2021).

With the rise in cases in the Algoma District and active cases within our Community, BFN will be taking a proactive approach in mitigating further exposure.

Please be advised that all Batchewana First Nation buildings and offices will be reverting to lockdown for community safety but will still be providing essential services. Community members must call ahead for all appointments/services. All employees will be monitoring their emails and phones during this time.

As Batchewana First Nation is a high risk, vulnerable population, it is imperative that we make these difficult decisions in the best collective interest of all. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.