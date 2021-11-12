Canadian Global joins the league as official sponsor of the Bull of the Year honor, offering a $10,00 bonus to the year’s top bovine athlete

SASKATOON, Sask. – Prior to the historic 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada National Finals on Nov. 12-13 in Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place, the league has announced the Top 8 contenders for the coveted 2021 Canadian Global PBR Canada Bull of the Year honor. Additionally, the league has partnered with Canadian Global to become the official partner of the year-end honor for the nation’s top bovine athlete, who will now receive a $10,000 bonus courtesy of the Canadian-based oilfield service company.

The 2021 Canadian Global PBR Canada Bull of the Year will be the animal athlete with the top average score when combining his Top 3 outs from the regular season across all levels of competition and his one out at the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Command Tubular Products, in Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place Nov.12-13.

Atop the standings for the honor is 2018 PBR Canada Bull of the Year Happy Camper and Gaume Farms Stickin “n” Movin both of whom will travel to the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals with a matching 45.17-point regular-season average.

Happy Camper is seeking history in 2021. Should the “Bucking Sensation from the Two Bit Nation,” be crowned the season’s Canadian Global PBR Canada Bull of the Year, he would become the first bovine athlete to achieve the honor in multiple seasons.

Fellow Two Bit Bucking Bulls’ animal athlete Catch My Drift is also attempting to accomplish the feat in further record-setting fashion, attempting to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons after being crowned the 2020 PBR Canada Bull of the Year. Catch My Drift will begin the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals ranked No. 5 in the standings, 0.67 points behind the top spot.

Happy Camper has bucked nine times on home soil in 2021, with his top three outs all scored 45 points or more.

The striking bovine athlete’s top scores were registered in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan in June when he was marked 45.5 points for his 4.13-second buckoff of three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan), in Cluny, Alberta in July when he was scored 45 points for his 3.09-second trip with 2018 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta), and in October at the elite Cup Series event in Medicine Hat when Happy Camper bucked to a 45-point score for his 6.09 seconds of work against Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta).

Happy Camper’s impressive 2021 season also included his fourth career selection to the sport’s most prestigious event, the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada, which did not impact his standing in Canadian competition.

Earning two outs last weekend at T-Mobile Arena, Happy Camper was marked 44 points in Round 3 and 43 points in Round 5 when he was covered by Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) for 89.75 points and Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) for 88.25 points, respectively.

Fellow 2021 Canadian Global PBR Canada Bull of the Year contenders Unkle Kranky, ranked No. 3 in the race and 0.34 points behind the top ranking, and Catch My Drift also travelled to the PBR World Finals alongside Happy Camper. In his first-ever out on U.S. soil, Unkle Kranky was marked 43.5 points for his 2.69-second buckoff of Claudio Montanha Jr. (Pacaembu, Brazil) in Round 3, while Catch My Drift was covered by three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) for 86.25 points in the third round, earning a 42.25-point bull score.

Vying for his first PBR Canada Bull of the Year honor, Gaume Farms Stickin “n” Movin is unridden in his five outs on record in league competition.

After making his PBR career debut in August in Coronation, Alberta, Gaume Farms Stickin “n” Movin posted back-to-back 45-plus-point efforts in Calgary, Alberta. He was first marked 45.5 points for his 3 seconds of works against 2017 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year Coy Robbins (Camrose, Alberta), which he followed with a 45-point score when he dispatched 2018 PBR Canada Champion Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) in 5.97 seconds.

Gaume Farms Stickin “n” Movin’s most recent out also turned heads. Bucking at the final regular-season Cup Series event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the Eno Bucking Bulls’ animal athlete earned 45 points for his 3.1 seconds of work against Tyler Craig (Crossfield, Alberta).

The complete list of contenders for this year’s Canadian Global PBR Canada Bull of the Year honor are:

No. 1 (tie) Happy Camper (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) – 45.17 points

No. 1 (tie) Gaume Farms Stickin “n” Movin (Eno Bucking Bulls) – 45.17 points

No. 3 Unkle Kranky (Vold Rodeo) – 44.83 points (-0.34 points)

No. 4 Hanna Motors Winston Bruce (Skori Bucking Bulls) – 44.67 points (-0.5 points)

No. 5 Catch My Drift (Two Bit Bucking Bulls/K Rose Ranch) – 44.5 points (-0.67 points)

No. 6 (tie) Lil’ Hooch (Flying High Rodeo Co.) – 44.33 points (-0.84 points)

No. 6 (tie) Norse God (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) – 44.33 points (-0.84 points)

No. 9 Finning Lil Shorty (Flying Four Bucking Bulls) – 44 points (-1.17 points)

The bull riding action for 2021 PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Command Tubular Products, begins at 7:30 p.m. MDT on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 at Rogers Place, home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

Each rider will attempt one bull each in Round 1 and Round 2 on Friday, November 12, followed by Round 3 on Saturday, November 13. Following Round 3, the Top 12 riders will advance to the championship round.

The rider with the highest aggregate score throughout four rounds will win the PBR Canada National Finals event title and a minimum $30,000.

With a maximum 180 points available to one rider, the Top 9-ranked riders in the nation are all in contention for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship and accompanying $50,000 bonus.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and start at $30, standard fees may apply. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.ca.

Stay tuned in to PBRCanada.com and follow the tour on Facebook (PBR Canada), Twitter (@PBRCanada), and Instagram (@PBRCanada) for the latest results, news, stats and more.