Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Outlook Statement for the Lakehead Region including City of Thunder Bay, Municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah and the Townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.

Area gauges have recorded between 35 to 52 millimetres of precipitation over the last 24 hours. An additional 10 to 25 millimeters of precipitation is possible in isolated areas over the next 24-hour period. Area watercourses are expected to rise; however, expected to stay within riverbanks. Localized ponding may be experienced in low lying areas.

Due to high winds, there is a heighted risk of shoreline flooding, beach submersion, and wave driven erosion along some reaches of the Lake Superior shoreline.

The public is advised to exercise caution in and around area waterways and shorelines. High flows, unstable banks, and wave action could be dangerous. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children away from all waterways and shorelines and discuss the hazards of flooding and fast flowing water.

As part of the Authority’s Flood Warning System, staff will continue to monitor conditions and issue updated Flood Messages as warranted. Additional information can be found on the LRCA website https://lakeheadca.com/.

This FLOOD OUTLOOK UPDATE will be in effect until (or updated before) November 12, 2021.