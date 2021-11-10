Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police continue to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, which occurred Tuesday night.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to a section of Oliver Road, near Cambridge Street and Beckwick Road, just after 11:25 pm on Tuesday, November 10th following reports of an MVC involving a male pedestrian and a white SUV.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS, and firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

The adult male victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and later pronounced deceased.

Members of the TBPS’s Traffic Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or have dash cam footage along this area of Oliver Road around the time of the collision, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21070174.

You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.