Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are winter storm warnings in effect for Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake and Armstrong. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Fort Frances, Atikokan, and across the north.

After not being included in the storm warnings, this morning Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A messy mix of weather expected late Wednesday into Friday. A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of Northwestern Ontario. Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday night before quickly intensifying early Thursday morning and is expected to ease slowly throughout the day on Friday.

Throughout the event rain is forecast for communities closer to Lake Superior while higher elevations inland will likely see precipitation in the form of snow.

By Friday evening, snowfall accumulations inland could vary widely between 5 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts. Meanwhile rainfall amounts for communities close to Lake Superior including the city of Thunder Bay could be in the 30 to 50 mm range.

Sunny skies will start the day on Wednesday in Thunder Bay. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High for the day will be 6. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Rain beginning before morning. Winds will be from the east 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Low plus 2.

Fort Frances

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect.

Skies will become cloudy in the morning with showers beginning late in the afternoon. Wind will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Rain showers will be ending early in the evening then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the evening. Snow will be starting near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries are forecast for Sachigo Lake. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6.

Clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 11 overnight.

Pickle Lake

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Pickle Lake. Weather could impact air travel.

A mix of sun and cloud is in store to start Wednesday in Pickle Lake. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Increasing cloudiness with periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning after midnight. Wind will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is under a Winter Storm Warning.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will become cloudy near noon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Snow at times heavy will be beginning early in the evening. Expect local blowing snow overnight. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Winnipeg

Winnipeg is under a Special Weather Statement.

Snow will be beginning early in the morning then changing to rain later in the morning. Rainfall amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 30 km/h. High plus 3.

Wednesday evening will see snow mixed with rain early in the evening. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Wind east 20 km/h. Temperature steady near zero.