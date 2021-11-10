Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Do you love skiing? Care about people?

The Canadian Ski Patrol – Superior Zone are presenting their Rookie course will be running the last weekend of November and the first weekend in December at Loch Lomond Ski Area.

Friday November 26 from 7pm-10pm Saturday November 27 from 9am-5pm Sunday November 28 from 9am-5pm

AND

Friday December 3 from 7pm-10pm Saturday December 4 from 9am-5pm Sunday December 5 from 9am-5pm

100% attendance is mandatory for successful completion of the training. There will also be an e-learning component, which will need to be completed prior to the start of the second weekend.

Cost: $220