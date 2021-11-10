Toronto – POLITICS – It has been a long process, but Annamie Paul is now officially resigning from both the leadership of the Green Party of Canada but is also ending her membership in the party.

On Sept. 27 I began the process of stepping down as Green Party of Canada Leader. Today I sent formal notice of my resignation to the GPC. I will also be ending my membership in the GPC.

It was an honour to work for the people of Canada and I look forward to serving in new ways. — Annamie Paul (@AnnamiePaul) November 10, 2021

Quitting the Green Party perhaps is an indication of the depth of internal party strife that hit the Green Party and hampered its federal campaign during the election.

Reports are the now former leader and the Green Party were engaged in talks toward ending legal proceedings and discussions on legal fees.

During the federal election campaign, the Green Party lost seats, and the federal leader except for a few days was only campaigning in Toronto and her own riding which she lost.