Annamie Paul's resigned as leader of the Green Party.

Toronto – POLITICS – It has been a long process, but Annamie Paul is now officially resigning from both the leadership of the Green Party of Canada but is also ending her membership in the party.

Quitting the Green Party perhaps is an indication of the depth of internal party strife that hit the Green Party and hampered its federal campaign during the election.

Reports are the now former leader and the Green Party were engaged in talks toward ending legal proceedings and discussions on legal fees.

During the federal election campaign, the Green Party lost seats, and the federal leader except for a few days was only campaigning in Toronto and her own riding which she lost.