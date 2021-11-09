November 9, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Update

NNL Staff
Police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service responded to eight calls over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/08/2021 to 11/09/2021

Recent incidents
8 -1 from yesterday
Violent
2 1 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 No changes from yesterday
2 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life