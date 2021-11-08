Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a sudden death that occurred last week on the city’s south side.

This sudden death is being treated as a homicide.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service were originally dispatched to reports of possible shots being fired at a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they located a male who had sustained injuries from an apparent shooting incident. The male died from his injuries at the scene.

Following next of kin notification and consultation with the victim’s family, the Thunder Bay Police Service are identifying the victim as Conrad Joseph BANNON, 31, of Thunder Bay.

Police have since released the scene and a post-mortem examination has concluded.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.