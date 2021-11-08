Thunder Bay – Weather – A full week plus into November and you wouldn’t know it across Western Ontario. The longer range forecast has snow as a possibility for the weekend, but that is a long ways off yet.
Cooler and more seasonal weather in the North.
Thunder Bay
Mainly sunny skies with a daytime high of 12 is expected for Monday. Winds are expected to become west 20 km/h late in the morning. The UV index 2 or low.
Clear skies for Monday evening will continue. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
Fort Frances
Sunny skies with a high of 9 is expected in Fort Frances for Monday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning.
Clear skies with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
Kashechewan
Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High for the day of 6.
Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the evening. Winds will becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low zero.
Webequie
Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers are forecast for Webequie on Monday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High plus 5.
Mainly cloudy skies will continue on Monday night. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Sunny skies are in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay for Monday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
Clear skies with winds at up to 15 km/h are in the forecast for Monday evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.