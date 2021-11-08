Thunder Bay – Weather – A full week plus into November and you wouldn’t know it across Western Ontario. The longer range forecast has snow as a possibility for the weekend, but that is a long ways off yet.

Cooler and more seasonal weather in the North.

Thunder Bay

Mainly sunny skies with a daytime high of 12 is expected for Monday. Winds are expected to become west 20 km/h late in the morning. The UV index 2 or low.

Clear skies for Monday evening will continue. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies with a high of 9 is expected in Fort Frances for Monday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning.

Clear skies with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Kashechewan

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High for the day of 6.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the evening. Winds will becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low zero.

Webequie

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers are forecast for Webequie on Monday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High plus 5.

Mainly cloudy skies will continue on Monday night. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Sunny skies are in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay for Monday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Clear skies with winds at up to 15 km/h are in the forecast for Monday evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.