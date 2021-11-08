Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay’s Planning Services team is seeking citizen feedback on the first draft of the City’s new Zoning By-law, which is being updated to bring it into compliance with the Official Plan that was adopted in 2019. Online and in-person public engagement will be available until Dec. 23.

“The new bylaw will make it easier for homeowners, businesses and industries to develop in Thunder Bay, and we have developed an innovative new approach to regulating development in the community.” said Leslie McEachern, Director of Planning Services. “Our goal is to provide opportunities for second units in most homes, allow businesses to change and grow their businesses within a standardized set of rules, and update parking requirements.”

She added that this update presents an opportunity to re-think zoning, and acknowledged that the bylaw’s regulations can instill confidence, affect positive change, facilitate economic growth and development, and improve the quality of the City’s built environment.

The Zoning Bylaw establishes the rules and regulations that guide how development takes place in the community. It effects development in residential neighbourhoods, commercial areas, and the industries and institutions that are important to the economy and controls development so that the natural environment, wetlands, and waterways are properly protected.

“I encourage the community to provide their input into the new zoning by-law, as I see it as a generational opportunity that will guide our City’s development for years to come,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “I look forward to the input of the business community as we try to provide a more flexible approach to business growth, development, as well as vibrant and sustainable neighbourhoods.”

The draft bylaw and more detailed background and information will be available on the city’s website until December 23. The City will also host the first of two in-person Open Houses on November 23 at the Knights of Columbus on May Street from 4 to 8 pm, and on December 2 at the Oliver Road Community Centre.. A virtual event will take place on November 30.

All comments and feedback will be considered prior to the preparation of a final Zoning By-law that will be presented to City Council for adoption in March 2022. For more detailed information, a copy of the draft bylaw and to provide feedback online until Dec. 23, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/getinvolved