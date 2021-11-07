Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Another pleasant fall and very un-November day is in store across the region for Sunday.

Thunder Bay

A daytime high of 12 is forecast for Thunder Bay for Sunday. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday evening with an overnight low of plus 4.

Fort Frances

It will be a very unseasonably warm 13 for a high in Fort Frances on Sunday. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be calm.

Sunday evening will see mainly cloudy skies but those clouds will be clearing out after midnight. The overnight Low plus 1.

Marten Falls

A high of 10 is in the outlook for Marten Falls. Cloudy skies with calm winds are in the forecast. Moose hunting anyone?

Mainly cloudy skies will continue into the evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low plus 1.

Sachigo Lake

A little cooler for Sachigo Lake on Sunday. Cloudy skies are expected with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High of 6 expected.

More clouds for Sunday night with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Low minus 1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A super Sunday is in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High for the day of 11. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of plus 2.