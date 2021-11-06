Thunder Bay – NEWS – A major Motor Vehicle collision has resulted in the death of a 29-year-old driver.

OPP Advise that the road is now open.

On October 5th, 2021 at approximately 11:03 p.m., Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police received a call of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 at Oliver Road in Thunder Bay. Officers from Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police, Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene.

The investigation has revealed an eastbound single motor vehicle rear ended a tractor trailer vehicle. A 29 year old driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died. The 23-year-old driver of the tractor trailer vehicle had minor injuries.

The O.P.P. NWR T.I.M.E (Traffic Incident Management Enforcement) unit, an O.P.P. Technical Collision Investigator and an O.P.P. Reconstructionist are assisting with the investigation. Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

The collision is under investigation and Highway 11/17 east bound lane remains partially closed between Harbour Expressway and Oliver Road. Police are requesting drivers take alternate routes until Highway 11/17 is fully opened. The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the investigation and road advisory as information becomes available.