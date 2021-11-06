Garnering 29 national points, Roy surged to No. 8 in the national standings with just one event remaining prior to the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals in Edmonton, Alberta on Nov. 12-13

By Kacie Albert

YORKTON, Sask. – With just days remaining prior to the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada National Finals, the league’s finest descended upon Yorkton, Saskatchewan, for the penultimate regular-season event of the year as they jockeyed for one of the coveted Top 20 positions at the year-end event, which will pay out more than $175,000.

Capitalizing under pressure, three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan) went a perfect 2-for-2, winning the opening day of action for the Touring Pro Division’s Yorkton Grain Millers Harvest Showdown, surging to No. 8 in the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship.

Roy was quick to strike in Round 1, delivering the second-best score when he reached the requisite 8 aboard Spitfire (Lazy S Bucking Bulls) for 84 points.

In the final round, Roy surged to the top of the leaderboard when he registered the high-marked ride of the event, scored 87 points on Mogely (Lazy S Bucking Bulls).

Roy left the Gallagher Centre having netted a crucial 29 world points. Seeking his unprecedented fourth national title in 2021, Roy surged from No. 10 to No. 8 in the national standings. He now trails No. 1 Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) by 163.83 points.

The electric 2021 PBR Canada season will conclude on Nov. 12-13 in Edmonton, Alberta, inside Rogers Place where the national champion will be crowned, also earning the accompanying $50,000 bonus.

Blake Smith (Abbey, Saskatchewan) was second, earning 19 national points.

Delivering a perfect performance in his home province, Smith rode Scissors (Vold Rodeo) for 84 points in Round 1, and Stutter Step (Vold Rodeo) for 83 points in Round 2.

After travelling to Yorkton Friday evening ranked No. 28 in the nation, he is now No. 25, 19.83 points outside of the Top 20 and earning his career-first berth to the PBR Canada National Finals.

Third was Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta), solidifying his No. 3 rank in the heated battle for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship.

Hansen logged his sixth and seventh consecutive qualified rides on home soil when he made the 8 on Cliff (Vold Rodeo) for 82.5 points and Chairmand Frank (Lazy S Bucking Bulls) for 82.5 points.

Netting 11 national points, Hansen is now within 32 points of No. 2 Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) and 85.66 points of No. 1 Buttar.

Tyler Craig (Crossfield, Alberta) registered his second consecutive Top-10 finish in Canada after concluding the Yorkton event fourth.

The 20-year-old earned 4 national points compliments of his 82.5-point score on Shameless (Vold Rodeo/Prescott) and 79.5-point effort atop Original Joe (CS Bucking Bulls).

Craig remained No. 20 in the national standings.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Chad Hartman (Lancer, Saskatchewan), collecting 3 national points.

As the final rider to go a perfect 2-for-2, Hartman covered Iodine (CS Bucking Bulls) for 76 points in Round 1, and By The Batch (Vold Rodeo) for 64 points in Round 2.

In the bull pen, Mogely was the high-marked bovine athlete of the event. In his trip with event winner Aaron Roy, Mogely was marked 42.5 points.

Action for the PBR Yorkton Grain Millers Harvest Showdown continues on Saturday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. CST.

PBR Canada Touring Pro Division

Yorkton Grain Millers Harvest Showdown

Gallagher Centre – Yorkton, Saskatchewan

(Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Aaron Roy, 84-87-171.00-29 Points. Blake Smith, 84-83-167.00-19 Points. Jordan Hansen, 82.5-82.5-165.00-11 Points. Tyler Craig, 82.5-79.5-162.00-4 Points. Chad Hartman, 76-64-140.00-3 Points. Riley Gagnon, 85-0-85.00-9 Points. Coy Robbins, 83.5-0-83.50-2 Points.

(tie). Weston Davidson, 83.5-0-83.50-2 Points.

Micheal Ostashek, 83-0-83.00 Jake Gardner, 0-82-82.00-1.5 Points.

(tie). Jaden Ozirney, 0-82-82.00-1.5 Points.