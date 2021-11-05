Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police have arrested and charged six suspects in connection with a drug trafficking investigation on the city’s north side.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence and Emergency Task Units executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South just after 4:30 pm on Thursday, November 4. The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

Once inside, police located and arrested numerous suspects.

Two of the suspects were located in a bathroom and believed to be in the process of destroying or hiding evidence. Another suspect attempted to provide officers with a false name, however, an investigation led police to positively identify the accused.

The six accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The cash seized exceeded $5,000, while the estimated potential street value of the drugs seized totals more than $11,000.

Natasha Starlynn Priscilla CHAPMAN, 27, of Sioux Lookout, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Joshua Thomas FISHER, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Nejahwan GRANT, 28, of Windsor, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Brittany Krystal Marion MUIR, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Kyle Sunil RAMLAKHAN, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Jordane SPENCE, 18, of Whitby, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All six appeared for bail court on Friday, Nov. 5 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.