Thunder Bay – NEWS – Tbaytel is looking to do its part to help address the critical need for doctors in northern Ontario by announcing its support for the Northern Ontario School of Medicine’s Tbaytel Entrance Award Fund on Friday morning.

Tbaytel will match every dollar donated, up to $10,000, to this brand new scholarship that will support our region’s medical students and keep them rooted in our communities.

“It is crucial that we find ways to support medical students here in our region. With your help, we hope that the Tbaytel Entrance Award Fund will make it easier for our medical students in northern Ontario to become doctors for northern Ontario,” said Tbaytel President and CEO Dan Topatigh.

“I’m encouraging everyone to give what they can if they can to the Tbaytel Entrance Award Fund to make sure our future doctors have what they need to succeed right here in our region.”

Most students who enter the Northern Ontario School of Medicine have a financial need. Any support for future doctors in our region is vitally important, which is why NOSM is hoping to raise a total of $30,000 for the Tbaytel Entrance Award Fund per year to award three students from northern Ontario with a $10,000 grant every year.

“NOSM medical students reflect the diversity of Northern Ontario—they are from varying socioeconomic backgrounds and often come from communities that are in critical need of doctors—including rural, remote, Indigenous and Francophone,” says Dr. Bill McCready, NOSM’s Special Advisor and Senior Associate Dean.

“The generous support of Tbaytel will have a direct impact on our students and relieve many financial pressures they face as they pursue a career that will impact the health of our communities now and in the future.”

To learn more and donate visit tbaytelforgood.net today.