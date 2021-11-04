November 4, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Report

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police responded to 15 incidents over the past 24 hours.

Daily update from 11/03/2021 to 11/04/2021

Recent incidents
15
Violent
0
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
9
3 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
4 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
6
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
6 Quality of Life