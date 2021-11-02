Bitcoin has been trading between $59,000 and $63,000 over the past few days.

Investors are, after Bitcoin reached an all-time high of almost $67,000 two weeks ago are seeing the price increase again. Likely at the peak the numbers of investors selling off Bitcoin to realize a profit resulted in the market drop.

Looming for traders are hopes for a strong November.

The recent volatility of more of a bear market has some experts concerned