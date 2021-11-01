Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to November. We are getting some precipitation in the form of snow flurries for much of the region today.

Be careful on the roads in the morning.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies will continue Monday evening with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will have cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies for Monday evening with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Sandy Lake

Cloudy skies in Sandy Lake with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 11.

More clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest blowing at 30 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Dryden with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Monday night will see continued cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 11.