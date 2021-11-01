DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden Police along with the Ontario Provincial Police are at the corner of Queen and Earl in Dryden.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The police are dealing with an individual at that location, but are not providing many details at this point.

Police have asked the public however to stay away from the scene so they can bring about resolution to the incident.

A Youtube user “Brendan P” has been streaming on this, who is possibly the person of interest.

He has been asking for cigarettes and alcohol.

His video is age-restricted…

Dryden Police when contacted by NNL say that they have no comment at this time, but will be updating with a media release likely on November 2, 2021.

Developing….