We all learn at different paces, whether in school, speaking a foreign language, work, photography, or music. Learning skateboarding is no different. Some people are introduced to skateboarding from as early as five years old while others only learn how to skateboard when they are in their thirties and forties. One thing is true however, no one is perfect at something when they are starting, but in skateboarding, you can be sure that your second attempt will be much better than the first one.

Ask any beginner and they will tell you that every narrow board with two small wheels fixed at the bottom on which a person can ride while standing or crouching is a skateboard. However, you need to know that the term skateboard is a generic term that covers all the other types of boards. Once you delve deeper into skateboarding by doing your research and practicing, you will find out that there are many options out there that are designed for different riding experiences.

One important board you need to know about as a beginner is a longboard. The Thrill Appeal website has covered the topic of longboards and skateboards at length so be sure to visit and read all about each board, the pros and cons, and which board is the best for you.

What Is a Longboard?

Well, a longboard is a skateboard that is longer than the standard skateboard. A longboard can be as long as 51 inches but the greatest distinction between a skateboard and a longboard is that the nose and the tail are mostly flat or blunt.

Here are a few things you should know about skateboarding on a longboard.

You Can Skateboard on A Longboard Even as A Beginner

Many people are attracted to skateboarding because of the thrill it brings. Being able to surf on land or to commute to work and the adrenaline rush you experience after engaging in intense activities such as speed riding on a downhill slope can be very beneficial to your physical and mental health. A question that many interested people always ask is if skateboarding is difficult for a beginner.

The truth is longboarding is not very difficult especially if you are looking to just enjoy cruising around at the park or at the beach. However, you will need to work on your balance and stance by learning how to push, turn and brake with your foot. It is also important to remember that learning how to longboard will depend on your age, physical fitness, and willingness to learn. The type of longboard you choose and the environment you are skateboarding in will also play a huge part in your success.

There Are Several Types of Longboards and Each Has Its Own Features

There are so many varieties of longboards in the market to suit every skateboarding style. Each longboard’s configuration, shape, and type have a purpose and this is why you need to determine what you will be using your longboard for before making a purchase. The longboard’s deck is very important because it dictates the riding style and the performance. For example, if you are looking for a longboard for speed, then a downhill maple longboard would be the best pick for you. This longboard can actually hit 90 mph but you have to be an extreme long boarder to be able to achieve such speeds.

The cruising longboards are specifically designed for leisure and you can use them when you want to take in some air or just gaze around. Carving longboards gives you that ocean surfing experience but on the ground, but they can be pretty tough to master. Before you start skateboarding, be sure to read all about the different longboards so that you are well informed when making a purchase.

It is also important to ensure that you wear protective gear when skateboarding such as a sports helmet, knee pads, and wrist guards so that you do not get hurt in the process.