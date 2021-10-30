Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in its search for missing person Jodie FRENETTE.

Jodie was last seen around the area of Ontario Street on October 29, 2021.

Jodie is described as:

– 5’6

– 145lbs

– Medium build

– Blue hair

– Hazel eyes

– Unknown race, fair complexion

Jodie was last seen wearing a purple jacket, and black pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.