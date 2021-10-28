TORONTO – NEWS – “Opinion journalism plays an important role in stimulating thought, elevating debate and provoking discussion,” says CJF Executive Director Natalie Turvey. “The New York Times introduced the Op-Ed page more than 50 years ago, but today’s polarization and online environment calls for news organizations to rethink their platforms for ideas journalism. We are thrilled to have Kathleen share her insights on how opinion journalism should evolve in the digital age to better support inclusive and representative discourse.”

In this highly polarized era, opinions have arguably overtaken the news in popularity. But what opinions should be amplified, and which ones might be better left in the dark? Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Kathleen Kingsbury, the New York Times Opinion Editor, tackles these big questions in her new role overseeing one of the world’s most influential opinion sections. Kingsbury joins Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the CBC podcast More, at the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s (CJF) J-Talks Live free webcast on Thursday, November 4 at 1 p.m. ET to explore the changing role of opinion journalism.