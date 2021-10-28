Thunder Bay – Weather – Winding down October, the next couple of days are likely to be wet, with Saturday looking like a day of sunshine.

Thunder Bay Weather

Cloudy skies for Thunder Bay for Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High for the day will be 12. Not a lot of risk of sunburn as the UV index will be 1 or low.

There will be cloudy skies on Thursday night with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low overnight of 6.

Fort Frances Weather

There will be periods of rain into the morning hours. That rain will be ending near noon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High for Thursday will be 9. The UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecast for Thursday night. Low plus 3.

Sachigo Lake Weather

The weather service says rain early this morning for Sachigo Lake. Through Thursday there will be periods of rain. High for the day will be 8.

Periods of rain ending in the evening on Thursday followed by cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain late in the evening then a 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Winds becoming west 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 4.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Periods of rain are expected in Dryden and Vermilion Bay for Thursday. A high of 8 is expected. The UV index 1 or low.

Periods of rain should be ending in the evening then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 3.