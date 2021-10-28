Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police continue their efforts to combat illegal drugs in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Police report that three people face charges relating to drug trafficking after cocaine was seized during the search of a north-side home on Wednesday night.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Secord Street just after 10:10 pm The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

Police arrested a female suspect and transported her to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected powder cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals about $11,000 CAD.

Brenda Lee HARPER, 40, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

The accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, October 28 was remanded in custody and has a future court date.

Two other accused – a 59-year-old Thunder Bay man, and a 40-year-old Thunder Bay woman were also charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Both have been released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The names of those accused individuals are being withheld pending the charges against them being sworn before the courts.