Fort Frances – NEWS – Over the night of October 26, 2021 and into the early hours of October 27, 2021 in the areas of Victoria Avenue North and Christie Avenue North in Fort Frances, Ontario some person(s) entered multiple vehicles and stole multiple items.

Of concern, the person(s) stole a hunting firearm from one of those vehicles. Members of the Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating the theft of the firearm and are asking for assistance from the public.

The Rainy River District OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information; security camera footage; cell phone footage; or observed any suspicious activity during the mentioned time, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.