Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A range of fall weather in store, if you are in Thunder Bay and have travel plans, there is a risk of freezing drizzle.

Thunder Bay Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud for Sunday with a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Increasing cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 1.

Fort Frances Outlook

A sunny Sunday in Fort Frances. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

Mainly cloudy skies for Sunday in Sachigo Lake. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Clearing skies are forecast for in the evening. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud to start the day. Skies will be clearing late in the morning. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

By evening there will be clear skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.