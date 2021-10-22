Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Cooler temperatures are in store for Friday across the region.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Cloudy skies with a high of 8 is expected for Friday. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies to start the evening. Becoming partly cloudy by later in the evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Fort Frances Outlook

It is -3 to start your morning in Fort Frances. Skies will be cloudy. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies for Friday night with an overnight low of zero.

Marten Falls Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and then a 60 per cent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Continued rain with cloudy skies – a 60 per cent chance of rain showers early in the evening.

Rain showers and flurries beginning in the evening. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

Cloudy skies in Dryden and Vermilion Bay with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night will see cloudy skies continue with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.