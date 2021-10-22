Thunder Bay – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay’s fall curbside collection of organic leaf and yard waste will take place from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, on residents’ regular recycling days.

Homeowners must use Kraft (paper) bags for leaf and yard waste. Kraft bags are available at most hardware and grocery stores. Regular weight limits of 18 kg/40 lbs. per bag apply.

Branches and brush may also be left at the curb for collection in bundles. Bundles must be less than one metre (39 inches) long and no more than 61 cm (24 inches) in diameter, and tied using string or rope.

“I encourage residents to take part in the City’s Leaf and Yard Waste collection program,” said Jason Sherband, Manager – Solid Waste and Recycling Services. “The organic waste that is picked up is added to the compost pile at the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling Facility. The resulting rich compost is made available to residents free of charge at certain times of the year for flower gardens and lawns.”

There is no limit on the number of bags per household for leaf and yard waste collection. Residents are reminded to place the waste at the curb on their regular recycling day, as indicated on their waste collection calendars. Look for the leaf symbol on your calendar. Grass clippings will not be accepted.