After working long hours every day, chilling at Opa! is the best way to give yourself a much-needed break. Opa! Bar & Cafe has become every party-goer’s favorite destination.

This alluring place has been divided into two sections – the lounge and the bar. A majority of the events and performances happen in the club section, making it the hep one of the two. The lounge, on the other hand, is for the ones who like to chill to acoustic music.

Opa! Bar & Cafe boasts of scrumptious food that will leave you in awe with every bite. This Meditarrearen fine dine will treat you with delectable desserts, sheesha, and drinks. While mocktails like Opa! 300, Mad Max, and Jim on the Beach are the bestsellers, the signature mocktails including Turkish Delight, Bourbon Mary, and Melon Town Madness have the best-flavored combinations.

Opa! Bar & Cafe thrives on Mediterranean cuisine. While the Opa Bread Basket is a perfect starter option, the Tabbouleh salad is perfect for all the fitness enthusiasts out there. Non-vegetarian lovers can heartily chomp on chicken sheefas, grilled chicken, and butter garlic prawns.

Besides this, the menu at Opa is all things delightful. Adding to it, the candy shawarma and paneer gyro roll are a must-try for all the foodies. Opa! Bar & Cafe offers different drinks to set the mood on the dance floor.

The ambiance of this exquisite cafe is a perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern Arabic culture. Opa! Bar & Cafe has paid attention to every detail to make sure that people have a ball. If you are someone who loves the sophisticated Greek-Mediterranean ambiance coupled with finger-licking cuisines and drinks, Opa! Bar & Cafe is a place you must visit with your dear ones this weekend.