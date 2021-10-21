Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The Ontario provincial general election is set for June 2, 2022.

The political maneuvering headed to that election has already started. The requests for funds are mounting.

The latest polls are showing that the Ontario Liberals are in second place.

On Wednesday, Alexandra Hilkene, a staffer with Minister of Health Christine Elliott send out an email calling down Thunder Bay Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle over an email that had been sent to the Minister of Health regarding COVID-19 vaccines and a thirty-year career Personal Support Worker in Terrace Bay.

A screen shot of that email with the individual’s name blacked out was included.

The comment read: “Steven Del Duca’s Liberals continue to say one thing in the media and another behind closed doors. The Del Duca Liberals will publicly push forward a bill for mandatory vaccines while privately advocating against mandatory vaccines and their consequences.”

Mr. Gravelle issued the following statement:

“I deeply regret that I sent a letter to the government requesting ‘advice’ on potential accommodations for COVID 19 vaccinations for healthcare workers in the Province, including those from my riding‎. I stand firmly behind our Party’s call for mandatory vaccinations and will make that clear in any further exchanges with the government. In my effort to assist a constituent, I made a mistake and, as I said, I regret doing that. It will not happen again. I also hope that my error does not undermine MPP Fraser’s Private Members Bill. That was certainly not my intention”.