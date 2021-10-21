Eabametoong FN – NEWS – On October 20, 2021, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Eabametoong Detachment (Fort Hope Detachment) members along with the NAPS Intelligence Unit Detectives, conducted an investigation of drug trafficking into the First Nation community of Eabametoong.

As a result of the investigation, police seized approximately sixty (60) grams of suspected cocaine.

Mathew SLIPPERJACK of Eabametoong First Nation was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and two counts of Fail to Comply with a Release Order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

SLIPPERJACK remains in custody and will appear in bail court scheduled for October 21, 2021.

Eabametoong First Nation is located approximately 385 km northeast of Thunder Bay.