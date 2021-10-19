Dryden Police Charge Wesley Ostamus, Jackson Paavola-Moonias, Nicki Jourdain and Angela Shebagabow After Traffic Stop

DRYDEN – NEWS – On Monday, October 18, 2021, Officers with the Dryden Police Service responded to a call for assistance from a resident indicating that someone required assistance on the 100 block of Harris Crescent. 

After a search of the area, police located a suspicious vehicle parked off the highway and questioned the occupants. 

Four individuals were charged with the following: 

Wesley Peter John OSTAMUS, 44 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON 

  • • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine 
  • • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine 
  • • Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5 000.00 
  • • Adult Failure to comply with release order 

Jackson PAAVOLA-MOONIAS, 28 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON: 

  • • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine 
  • • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine 

Nicki JOURDAIN, 34 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON 

  • • Adult Failure to comply with undertaking 

Angelina SHEBAGABOW, 28 years of age, of Long Lake 58 First Nation, ON 

  • • Breach of Conditional Sentence Order 
The four accused are being held in custody and will appear in Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021 

