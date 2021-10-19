DRYDEN – NEWS – On Monday, October 18, 2021, Officers with the Dryden Police Service responded to a call for assistance from a resident indicating that someone required assistance on the 100 block of Harris Crescent.

After a search of the area, police located a suspicious vehicle parked off the highway and questioned the occupants.

Four individuals were charged with the following:

Wesley Peter John OSTAMUS, 44 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON

• Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5 000.00

• Adult Failure to comply with release order

Jackson PAAVOLA-MOONIAS, 28 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON:

• Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Nicki JOURDAIN, 34 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON

• Adult Failure to comply with undertaking

Angelina SHEBAGABOW, 28 years of age, of Long Lake 58 First Nation, ON

• Breach of Conditional Sentence Order