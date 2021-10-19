DRYDEN – NEWS – On Monday, October 18, 2021, Officers with the Dryden Police Service responded to a call for assistance from a resident indicating that someone required assistance on the 100 block of Harris Crescent.
After a search of the area, police located a suspicious vehicle parked off the highway and questioned the occupants.
Four individuals were charged with the following:
Wesley Peter John OSTAMUS, 44 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON
- • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- • Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5 000.00
- • Adult Failure to comply with release order
Jackson PAAVOLA-MOONIAS, 28 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON:
- • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- • Adult Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
Nicki JOURDAIN, 34 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON
- • Adult Failure to comply with undertaking
Angelina SHEBAGABOW, 28 years of age, of Long Lake 58 First Nation, ON
- • Breach of Conditional Sentence Order
The four accused are being held in custody and will appear in Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021